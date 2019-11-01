Hallow’s Eve ’19: These Were The Best Non-Celebrity Costumes This Year

Is it just us, or is Halloween more fun as we get older? Not only did your favorite celebs come through with some baller costumes, everyday folks did it BIG this year. From the best Aladdin costume we’ve ever seen to all the incredible makeup jobs, people were really creative for Halloween ‘19. Hit the flip to see some of the crazy, cool and extremely hilarious costumes that caught our eye, and let us know if we missed any.

ALSO READ: Ari Lennox, Teyana Taylor, And More To Perform At First-Ever Red Bull Music Festival Atlanta

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16Next page »

Also On Global Grind: