Ari Lennox, Teyana Taylor, And More To Perform At First-Ever Red Bull Music Festival Atlanta

ATLien music lovers, you’re in luck — Red Bull’s Music Festival is coming to Atlanta this year!

Featuring over 50 artists in just two cities (Atlanta and Chicago), fans can look forward to performances, world premieres, exclusive conversations amongst the who’s who of the industry, and more. Needless to say, a ton of our faves will be hitting the stage — we’re talking Ari Lennox, Teyana Taylor, Tierra Whack, Lupe Fiasco, Denzel Curry… the list goes on.

“As part of a global series touching down all over the world, Red Bull Music Festival returns to the U.S. with two festivals taking place this November in Atlanta, GA. and Chicago, IL,” a press release states. “Focused on supporting and shining a light on each city’s unique musical and cultural offerings, Red Bull Music Festival will deliver nights of celebration and education through the voices of Atlanta and Chicago’s native arts & music communities. The debut Red Bull Music Festival Atlanta runs from November 1 through 15, while the return of Red Bull Music Festival Chicago goes down from November 17 through 30.”

Get your tickets for either city HERE and check out the detailed Atlanta itinerary, courtesy of Red Bull, below.

Friday 11/1 – The festival opener celebrates the work of young Atlanta photographer Gunner Stahl. Making a name for himself through portraits of artists like Lil Yachty, The Weeknd, Playboi Carti, Gunna, Nav, 21 Savage, Metro Boomin, Rae Sremmurd, and many others. Stahl will reveal his most comprehensive body of work to date.

Sunday 11/3 – Florida rapper Denzel Curry’s alter ego Zeltron enters the ring for a 5-round bout with New York’s own Joey Bada$$. Young vanguards of next level lyricism, both artists use the hip-hop sounds of today to create intricate sonic landscapes with a reverence for the genre’s past and the punk energy of right now. Following his Red Bull Presents: Zeltron v Zombies event last year, Denzel and Joey will attempt to one up the other in a showcase of lyrical brinkmanship.

Tuesday 11/5 – Trap Roundtable: Shawty Redd, Zaytoven and Lex Luger will bring together the three architects of modern trap music under one roof. The trio get together to discuss the production style that took over hip-hop to become iconic. From Lex Luger’s career defining work with Waka Flocka, to Shawty Redd’s maximalist gothic productions, to Zaytoven’s piano-forward beats for just about every southern rapper in existence, the three producers here have had an indelible effect on the sound of southern rap, pushing their influence into other genres of music, and creating a sonic subgenre that has subsumed hip-hop entirely.

Thursday 11/7 – OHSO’s Bounce Dat parties are notorious in Atlanta for their energy and inclusiveness, and she’s bringing the biggest and best iteration of the party to all three rooms at Atlanta’s legendary MJQ nightclub. Featuring guest appearances and performances from Atlanta luminaries Princess and Diamond of Crime Mob, Detroit’s Molly Brazy, and Chicago’s Queen Key, New Jersey’s pineappleCITI, and more!

Friday 11/8 – It is not an understatement to say that without Kevin “Coach K” Lee, today’s hip-hop landscape would not be the same. His Quality Control imprint and label has helped bring to life the careers of Migos, City Girls, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby, Rich the Kid and many, many more. Join the mogul for a wide-ranging conversation about the complicated business of hip-hop, how he got to where he is, and how he helps nurture some of the most cutting edge talent in rap today. Later, an afterparty goes down with a night of all Quality Control music featuring cohorts DJ Durel, DJ Anthony Somebody and more.

Saturday 11/9 – Blending camp style with the concept of a literal summer camp, rising singer-rapper-producer Yung Baby Tate has created an immersive CAMP show that will be vibrant and full of surprises. Created and curated entirely by Tate, she will be joined by Kari Faux, BbyMutha, Queen Key, Mulatto, UNIIQU3, Precious Ebony and many more for a revue that recontextualizes and reimagines her songs for the stage. Expect a completely original, unforgettable combination of diverse musical styles in a setting that’ll look like nothing you’ve ever seen before.

Monday 11/11 – Ari Lennox is a “vulnerable but soulful” singer who draws influence from greats like Minnie Ripperton and Whitney Houston, Erykah Badu, Aaliyah and more. Though she finds inspiration in the music of Motown, her style is all her own. At once reverent of the music of the past, while she paves the way for the future of soul music. Signed to J.Cole’s Dreamville Records, she’ll headline the Variety Playhouse in Atlanta in celebration of her album Shea Butter Baby. Go now, so you can say you were there later. Lennox is a once-in-a-lifetime talent.

Thursday 11/14 – Teyana Taylor leads plenty of lives. Actress, model, choreographer, director, songwriter, performer, and more. Whether acting in the upcoming Coming To America sequel, starring in Kanye West’s “Fade” video, or putting out effortless slices of retrofuturist soul on her exceptional K.T.S.E. album in 2018, her charisma and natural star power shines through. At the Atlanta iteration of House of Petunia, Taylor’s eye-popping performance will once again be spearheaded by the all female production team, The Aunties, and a marvel of intricate choreography, led by Teyana herself, with an incredible soundtrack to match. If you missed this show in New York, now is a great time to catch it.