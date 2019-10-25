CLOSE
Playlist Poppin’: Saweetie Drops New “My Type” Remix Featuring Tiwa Savage, French Montana & Wale

Along with Meg Thee Stallion and City Girls, Saweetie bodied the summer with her anthem “My Type.”

After she dropped her original, the London On Da Track-produced, Petey Pablo-inspired song spawned a couple of remixes, the latest featuring French Montana, Wale, and none other than Tiwa Savage. The Nigerian artist brings a different flavor to the rap track as she sings about cash and easily dismissing men.

Meanwhile, Saweetie is hustling hard, as she also stars in a new ad for Ciroc’s white grape flavor. “Showing up to all the parties dressed in gold this szn with the new @Ciroc White Grape … that’s MY TYPE 👅,” she wrote on Instagram. Check that out below and tune into her latest “My Type” remix up top and let us know what you think.

