From 21 Savage To Meg Thee Stallion, 6 Black Vogue Moments We’ll Never Forget

We don’t have to say it, but we will anyway: Meg Thee Stallion is killing sh*t. You know it, I know it, pretty much everybody knows it. So, it’s no wonder publications like Vogue are already obsessed with the up-and-comer. In a new clip, the fashion bible gets intimate with Meg, as she talks about her passions, makeup, growing up in Houston, and more. It turns out, not only is she a college student and rapper, she’s working on a movie. When asked about the script she’s been writing, she revealed it’s for a horror flick and gives her insight into what makes a great scary movie.

“I’m not even gonna lie to you — I think it’s Evil Dead,” she told Vogue when asked about her favorite horror film, adding “I like movies that make you semi fall in love with the villain, so you have sympathy for him. You’re not gonna want the villain to die, maybe he won’t die. ‘Cause I feel like every good story, you can’t just necessarily kill off the villain. That’s why the Batman never killed Joker. How the f*ck would you have Batman with no Joker?”

We dig the vibe Vogue has been on as of late.

