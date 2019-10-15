EXCLUSIVE: ‘Rhythm + Flow’ Contestants Beanz & Flawless Real Talk Go Head-To-Head In This INTENSE Battle Rap Moment

Netflix continues to get representation right, as the streaming service debuted Hip Hop’s first real competition series last week. Rhythm + Flow follows hosts Cardi B, T.I., and Chance The Rapper who join rap veterans like Jadakiss and the late Nipsey Hussle to assemble the dopest emcees in the nation. Those emcees then battle it out for a quarter of a million dollars on the series, which, so far, has done a great job of encompassing the raw, uncut, and competitive spirit of Hip Hop.

The first portion of the highly-anticipated show was nothing short of chill-inducing, as up-and-coming rappers like Inglewood IV, Old Man Saxon, and more showed up and showed out. Now, in an exclusive clip prior to Rhythm + Flow’s return tomorrow, two of the hardest hitting lyricists go head-to-head and show viewers what battle rap is all about…

As you’ll see in the sneak peek, Beanz definitely held her own but there’s no question, Flawless Real Talk won this one. He sets the tone from the very beginning and doesn’t let up for a moment.

“Let me get this out the way so there’s no contradiction/F*ck HER and everybody in this competition,” he spits — and his intensity only grew from there.

Watch below and tune into Rhythm + Flow every Wednesday on Netflix. Between all the new talent and Cardi B, T.I. and Chance The Rapper’s hilarious personalities, the show makes for great TV.