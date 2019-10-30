Rest In Peace, Pops: John Witherspoon’s Most Hilarious Instagram Moments

We woke up to some really sad news, as the Witherspoon family announced this morning that legend John “Pops” Witherspoon died.

“It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away,” the message read. “He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you ‘POPS’ always & forever.”

Witherspoon’s big screen credits were endless, but the world knew him best as Ice Cube’s dad in the Friday film franchise and Marlon and Shawn Wayans’ dad in the classic television series The Wayans Bros. Many of the actors Pops worked with hit social media to show him some love and say their goodbyes, including Marlon, whose message was especially heartbreaking…

“I’m sad. Broken. Hurt.. yet extremely grateful to God that i got to spend 5 years of my life working with one of the funniest sweetest wisest humblest loving man @johnnywitherspoon you were my tv dad and my mentor and my friend. I miss you already. Something don’t feel right. This is heavy on my heart. Anyone that knows me knows how much i love pops,” Marlon wrote. See his full message and a few others below.

I’m devastated over the passing of John Witherspoon. Life won’t be as funny without him. pic.twitter.com/gtmiZiEppP — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 30, 2019

We’re extremely sad to see Pops go, but he didn’t go without leaving us a ton of laughs — recent ones, too…

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On Global Grind: