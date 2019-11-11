Press Play: Penn Badgley’s 15-Second ‘You’ Teaser, Plus A New Season 3 Trailer For ‘Westworld’

Penn Badgley really creeped fans out with his portrayal of Joe Goldberg in the wicked Netflix Original You. After getting a fair understanding of just how disturbed Joe is, we can’t wait to see where the next season takes us and the good news is, we won’t have to sit tight much longer. Penn hit social media with a 15-second teaser and revealed You will return just in time for the holidays, December 26.

Ready for a fresh start. You S2 December 26. pic.twitter.com/gVT9lG6thn — Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) November 11, 2019

Elsewhere, Westworld fans are excited about a new trailer for season 3.

Instead of an actual trailer, however, what’s shown is some sort of commercial for a tech company called Incite.

“The world can feel chaotic — big problems, no solutions, no one to lead the way,” a rep says in the ad. “Global issues may seem so complex that untangling the answers feels impossible. Here at Incite, we want to make ‘impossible’ a thing of the past. Chaos is merely a pattern waiting to be uncovered. You can help us chart a better future.”

It looks like Incite will be this season’s new tech villain, possibly replacing Delos Destinations, Inc. from the past two installments. Check out the clip above.

