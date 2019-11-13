Press Play: Romany Malco, La La Anthony & More Star In Feel-Good Netflix Flick ‘Holiday Rush’

The 2019 holiday season is upon us and Netflix is readying a new feel-good Christmas movie just in time. Romany Malco, Sonequa Martin-Green, Deon Cole, La La Anthony and more star in Holiday Rush, due on Netflix November 28.

ALSO READ: Sevyn Streeter Dishes On Sexy New “Whatchusay” Visual & Says There’s Power In Being An Independent Artist

Here’s a quick synopsis, courtesy of your favorite streaming service:

“Popular New York radio DJ Rush Williams (Romany Malco) has been spoiling his four children since they lost their mom (La La Anthony). Unfortunately, the kids share their pricey Christmas lists right when he loses his job. To keep Rush on the air, his producer Roxy Richardson (Sonequa Martin-Green) and his Aunt Jo (Darlene Love) plan to help him buy another station — if the Williams family can downsize fast and embrace a simpler life. In this heartwarming film, a loving father reconnects with his children and opens his heart to love when they all learn that true joy comes from not what you have but who you have around you.”

Check out the key art, plus a trailer just below. Looks like a must-see.

Also On Global Grind: