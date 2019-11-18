Press Play: Chadwick Boseman Hits Up ‘Ellen’ & Gets Quizzed On His Costars

Chadwick Boseman is kicking our week off right with an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. After talking about staying in shape for his projects, Black Panther changing his life, and his new film 21 Bridges, he and the talk show host play a hilarious game. As Ellen points out, the critically acclaimed actor has starred alongside tons of other big screen buffs — so, it’s only right that he get tested on how well he knows them all.

As he’s questioned about Samuel L. Jackson, Sterling K. Brown, Brie Larson and more, Chadwick unfortunately kind of bombs the test. Tune in up top for some laughs and head to a theater near you at the end of this week, November 22, to see his latest big screen offering 21 Bridges.