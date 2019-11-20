Highly Amusing: Internet Trolls Are Rewriting History With Viral “Gonna Tell My Kids” Memes

Yet another hilarious meme is making its way around the internet and this one allows us to rewrite history as we see fit. In the example above (which seems to be where the fun got started), A$AP Rocky and Lana Del Rey are pictured filming their “National Anthem” video as an amusing fan comments “gonna tell my kids this was JFK and Jacqueline Kennedy.”
Taking on the same tone, Twitter has been reimagining all our favorite icons as historical figures they could pass for. For example, Young Thug as Steve Jobs:
Or, NWA as the founding fathers:
Or, Tyler, The Creator as President Obama:
Hit the flip for more laughs.
