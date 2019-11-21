Press Play: ‘Antebellum’ Teaser Starring Janelle Monáe, Kerry Washington Signs On As ‘Insecure’ Director, And More

Janelle Monáe is starring in a psychological thriller due this Spring.

“Lionsgate has released the trailer for Antebellum, the upcoming provocative film from activists Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz. QC Entertainment, the production company behind Get Out and Us, are producers on the project,” Shadow And Act reports, adding “Led by Janelle Monáe, the film also stars Kiersey Clemons, Gabourey Sidibe, Marque Richardson, Eric Lange, Jena Malone, Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa, Robert Aramayo and Lily Cowles.”

I’m a little INSECURE about my Mirror B*tch. But I’m excited for @IssaRae to show me how it’s done. #KerryDirectsInsecure pic.twitter.com/uv7PnwLTWq — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) November 19, 2019

In case you missed it, Kerry Washington is all set to direct an episode of Insecure, which she announced in the most hilarious way. Channeling Issa Rae‘s critically acclaimed character, Kerry gets to know her “Mirror B*tch.” Press play on the clip above to see what happens when Issa walks in. Hilarity.

Like Kerry, Michael B. Jordan hit social media to reveal some exciting news as well. He will star as hero John Clark in the film adaptation of Tom Clancy’s novel, Without Remorse. Here’s a little on what to expect, courtesy of Variety:

“Clark, a.k.a. John Terrence Kelly, is an ex-Navy Seal-turned-operations officer for the CIA and would go on to appear in 17 novels starting with 1988’s ‘The Cardinal of the Kremlin.’ Though mainly seen as a secondary character who helps CIA analysis Jack Ryan with more of the physical elements of any mission, Clark finally stepped into the spotlight with “Without Remorse,” which tells his backstory on how he came to work for the CIA.”

