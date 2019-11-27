King Of The Fall: Toxic Twitter Can’t Stop Bumpin’ The Weeknd’s Latest Offering, “Heartless”

The Weeknd is back with some new tunes and fans can hardly wait to press play. While the rest of us might be getting ready for cuffing season, Abel is on different time, as he sings about heartbreak and being single on his latest offering “Heartless.”

The King of the Fall hit Twitter earlier in the week to hint that new music was on its way…

the fall begins tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/eJMh8loIyY — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 25, 2019

TONIGHT WE START A BRAIN MELTING PSYCHOTIC CHAPTER LET’S GOOOO pic.twitter.com/khg7QSY02V — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 26, 2019

“Yeah, I want it all now/I’ve been running through the p*ssy, need a dog pound/Hundred models getting faded in the compound,” he sings, adding that he’s trying to be a better man but all the money and pain have made him heartless.

ALSO: Happy Birthday, Fizz | Omarion Cuts B2K From 2020 Millennium Tour, Fans Applaud His Pettiness

Listen below, then hit the flip to see some hilarious comments from fans.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On Global Grind: