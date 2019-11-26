Happy Birthday, Fizz: Omarion Cuts B2K From 2020 Millennium Tour, Twitter Applauds His Pettiness

While folks keep trying to bait Omarion into blasting Lil Fizz for dating the mother of his children, the B2K frontman hasn’t had a petty word to say. In fact, thus far, he’s seemed to be above any beef. Little did we know Omarion had a response — and it was better than calling Fizz out in an interview.

Today, O announced the 2020 Millennium Tour with a key difference — the rest of B2K was not invited to perform. He will, however, “face off” with his ’00s bro Bow Wow. And, as pointed out by the internets, the announcement came on Fizz’s birthday.

“ It’s about that time. 🙌🏾😁✨🏆 What a blessing to commemorate this accomplishment by headlining #milleniumtour2020 #20yearsinMusic2020 🙌🏾,” he wrote, adding in a separate post “ Invited my bro @shadmoss to #Faceoff w/me at #Millineumtour2020 ARE YOU READY????”

No mention of Fizz whatsoever. See all the pettiest reactions from Twitter below.