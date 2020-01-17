CLOSE
DVSN Drops New Song “A Muse” — Listen Here

 

DVSN "A Muse" Single Artwork 2020

Source: Erica Hernandez / Warner Records

OVO duo DVSN kicked their 2020 off right! Their very first record of the decade, “A Muse,” boasts many of the elements we’ve always loved about the group… moody production, sensual vocals, inviting lyrics worthy of our IG captions… you know.

“When I’m in a bad mood, it’s good to know I have you” Daniel Daley sings about his muse, whom he says makes him feel like no one else can. “You got n*ggas from your past that still ain’t pass you.”

“A Muse” follows DVSN anthem “No Cryin” feat. Future. Listen to their latest below and stay tuned as their team has teased  a “monumental year.”

