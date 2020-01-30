Press Play: James Corden Addresses ‘Carpool’ Controversy, Snoop Dogg’s ‘Spongebob’ Cameo, & More

James Corden is addressing the controversy surrounding Carpool Karaoke fans finding out he’s not always driving during the segment.

“I want to get ahead of everything and address those rumors and assure you, my audience, that these accusations are not true. I really hate that I’m about to say this, but fake news, okay?” the famed talk show host said, hilariously adding later that he’s shocked he’s done something that upset more people than Cats.

“I know this looks bad. But I just want to say right now that I always drive the car, unless we’re doing something where we think it might not be safe. You know, like a dance routine or a costume change or if I’m drunk, right?” he explained. Watch up top.

Spongebob Movie: Sponge On The Run is due in theaters Memorial Day Weekend and we have a look at what to expect.

Here’s a short synopsis, courtesy of Just Jared: “SpongeBob SquarePants, his best friend Patrick Star and the rest of the gang from Bikini Bottom hit the big screen in the first-ever all CGI SpongeBob motion picture event. After SpongeBob’s beloved pet snail Gary is snail-napped, he and Patrick embark on an epic adventure to The Lost City of Atlantic City to bring Gary home. As they navigate the delights and dangers on this perilous and hilarious rescue mission, SpongeBob and his pals prove there’s nothing stronger than the power of friendship.”

Tune in up top for a Snoop Dogg cameo.

Elsewhere in TV news, Narcos: Mexico gets a second season teaser.

“To understand the current level of drug violence in Mexico you have to understand how it all started, and truly grasp America’s integral role in it,” showrunner Eric Newman told THR. “The second season of Narcos: Mexico is a Pandora’s box, the contents of which we still struggle in vain, 30 years later, to try and contain.”

Watch the teaser up top.

