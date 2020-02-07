‘Birds Of Prey’ Cast Reveal Why Movie Was A “Shovel Of A Good Time” [VIDEO]

Janeé Bolden is Managing Editor at Bossip.com. An avid reader and traveler, Janeé has a bachelor's degree in English with a minor in Africana Studies from New York University, where she also completed her MFA in Writing. A nomad by nature, Janeé lived in Alabama, Massachusetts, Iowa, New York, Los Angeles, Michigan and Florida before finally hanging her hat in Atlanta, Georgia. North West was her spirit animal.

‘Birds Of Prey’ Star Margot Robbie Reveals Why She Wasn’t Done Playing Harley Quinn [VIDEO]

Last week Global Grind’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden flew to London to attend the world premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures blockbuster film Birds of Prey which was produced by and stars Margot Robbie, reprising her Suicide Squad role as Harley Quinn. The film is female forward, dynamic and action packed. Gotham City is depicted as we’ve never seen it before and the powerful women that Harley joins forces with shook us to our core – in the BEST possible way. We caught up with the stars of the film Margot Robbie, Ella Jay Basco and Chris Messina to discuss making Ella Jay’s first movie, why Margot wasn’t done with Harley Quinn’s character, producing, craft services and female energy.

‘Birds Of Prey’ is in theaters NOW… Are you checking out this film this weekend?

