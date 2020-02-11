Happy Birthday, Bae! 16 Reasons We’re Obsessed With King Kelendria Rowland

It’s Kelly Rowland‘s birthday, y’all, and you know we had to kick it off with an appreciation post. It’s no secret, the mom, singer-songwriter, and philanthropist has survived it all — and did so while being one of the kindest and most loyal people we can think of, famous or otherwise.
Today Kelendria turns 39 and as fans, we just want to thank her for all that she is. Here are a bunch of reasons we love her and always will (besides the incredible legacy she’s forged over the years). Happy birthday, Kelly!
First and foremost… skin.
Body.
She’s, like, totally zen.
And focused.
Ask absolutely anyone, Kelly is the sweetest.
The sexiest.
Goofiest.
The most elegant.
And most family-oriented.
HAPPY HEAVENLY BIRTHDAY MOMMA! Today is always a tough day for me…….I know you are here spiritually watching over all who love you! I love you more than you will ever know! Can you surprise me in the kitchen again? (Will tell this story on my IG page) 😌☺️😍 #imissyou #imissmymama
She’s the best mom.
Like, the BEST.
Today is #TheAwesomeChallenge Motherhood/Titan is the best thing that has happened to me. It has brought out the best in me!! For every post using #TheAwesomeChallenge, @RocketsofAwesome will donate an entire back-to-school outfit to a @Baby2Baby child in need. I nominate @gabunion, @tikasumpter, & @evalongoria, you’re in!! Tag 3 friends and for every post, we can unlock more donations! Thank you @jessicaalba for the nomination! ❤️
She makes us smile.
And we’re pretty sure it’s Kelly who makes the sun shine.
She’s always there for her girls.
I never went to college, because I was touring. Had I gone, it would have MOST DEFINITELY BEEN AN HBCU! For my highschoolers out there, who have the opportunity to, choose an HBCU! Everyone I know who has, BRAGS about the experience and I soak up every story and pretend I was there. I didn’t have to pretend in rehearsals, I had a glimpse of the feeling. Thank you sis, for an experience I WILL NEVER FORGET! I love you, genius! If you haven’t yet seen Homecoming, check it out! Let me know what you think! 😉 #BRILLIANT!! #HONEST #LOVE