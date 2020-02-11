CLOSE
Happy Birthday, Bae! 16 Reasons We’re Obsessed With King Kelendria Rowland

We mean, on top of the fact that she sings her *ss off.

2020 Miss America Red Carpet Arrivals and Show

Source: Judy Eddy/WENN.com / WENN

It’s Kelly Rowland‘s birthday, y’all, and you know we had to kick it off with an appreciation post. It’s no secret, the mom, singer-songwriter, and philanthropist has survived it all — and did so while being one of the kindest and most loyal people we can think of, famous or otherwise.

Today Kelendria turns 39 and as fans, we just want to thank her for all that she is. Here are a bunch of reasons we love her and always will (besides the incredible legacy she’s forged over the years). Happy birthday, Kelly!

First and foremost… skin.

View this post on Instagram

Loungewear done right ✔️ #KellyXFabletics

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

Body.

 

She’s, like, totally zen.

And focused.

Ask absolutely anyone, Kelly is the sweetest.

View this post on Instagram

HAPPY BIRTHDAY @michelleobama!!! We love you!♥️

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

The sexiest.

Goofiest.

View this post on Instagram

Hey y’all or ….

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

The most elegant.

View this post on Instagram

#diddy50

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

And most family-oriented.

She’s the best mom.

Like, the BEST.

She makes us smile.

And we’re pretty sure it’s Kelly who makes the sun shine.

She’s always there for her girls.

Hair is always LAID.

And just look at that smile.

Happy Birthday, Kelly!

kelly rowland , Newsletter

