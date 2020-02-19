Fans In Shock After Pop Smoke Is Reportedly Shot & Killed During Home Invasion

This morning TMZ reported that up-and-coming rapper Pop Smoke was killed in a Hollywood Hills home invasion. The site reports the 20-year-old Brooklyn native may have been renting a home owned by Teddi Mellencamp’s husband Edwin Arroyave, when two masked criminals entered.

From TMZ: “Pop Smoke, an up and coming rapper, was shot and killed Wednesday morning in what appears to be a home invasion robbery … TMZ has learned. The rapper was at a home in the Hollywood Hills at around 4:30 AM when 2 men wearing hoodies and masks broke into a house … this according to law enforcement sources. We’re told the 2 men fired multiple shots, striking and critically wounding Pop Smoke. The men were seen fleeing on foot. Pop Smoke was rushed by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood where he was pronounced dead.”

One man was reportedly cuffed, but police determined he had nothing to do with the murder and released him. According to the site, no suspects have been caught at this time or identified. Pop Smoke, born Bashar Barakah Jackson, was best known for his song “Welcome To The Party” off of his debut mixtape Meet The Woo. Earlier this month, he’d released Meet The Woo 2.

Pop Smoke was fucking 20 years old. this is fucking terrible, wow. — fan account (@hosthetics) February 19, 2020

Why are we loosing the future in the present? Juice, Nipsey, Kobe and now Pop Smoke? Something wrong is going on. RIP bro pic.twitter.com/rSu9GBgiyP — MONITORING_SPIRIT (@Sonjoe_Kutuh) February 19, 2020

2020 wont let us breath and enjoy ourselves. Tragic death after death. RIP Pop Smoke. pic.twitter.com/1nzTusrpVr — N27 (@bixdy) February 19, 2020

Pop Smoke was 20 years oldddddd… and so fuckin nice…. and talented!!!!!! i am sooooo SORRY!!!! this so sad… wow wow… what is happening.. fuckin wow — Kehlani (@Kehlani) February 19, 2020

we’re rly losin great ppl super sudden before it even feels like their time is up man rip pop smoke — hk (@henocksileshi) February 19, 2020

Our prayers are with Pop Smoke’s loved ones at this time. May he rest in peace.

