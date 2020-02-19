CLOSE
Fans In Shock After Pop Smoke Is Reportedly Shot & Killed During Home Invasion

May he rest in peace.

Pop Smoke Reportedly Shot and Killed During Home Invasion

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

This morning TMZ reported that up-and-coming rapper Pop Smoke was killed in a Hollywood Hills home invasion. The site reports the 20-year-old Brooklyn native may have been renting a home owned by Teddi Mellencamp’s husband Edwin Arroyave, when two masked criminals entered.

From TMZ: “Pop Smoke, an up and coming rapper, was shot and killed Wednesday morning in what appears to be a home invasion robbery … TMZ has learned. The rapper was at a home in the Hollywood Hills at around 4:30 AM when 2 men wearing hoodies and masks broke into a house … this according to law enforcement sources. We’re told the 2 men fired multiple shots, striking and critically wounding Pop Smoke. The men were seen fleeing on foot. Pop Smoke was rushed by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood where he was pronounced dead.”

One man was reportedly cuffed, but police determined he had nothing to do with the murder and released him. According to the site, no suspects have been caught at this time or identified. Pop Smoke, born Bashar Barakah Jackson, was best known for his song “Welcome To The Party” off of his debut mixtape Meet The Woo. Earlier this month, he’d released Meet The Woo 2.

Our prayers are with Pop Smoke’s loved ones at this time. May he rest in peace.

celebrity deaths , Newsletter

