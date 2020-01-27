R.I.P Mambacita: Beautiful Photos Of Gianna Bryant Growing Up Over The Years

Yesterday, the world learned that NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant. As we all send out prayers for the Bryant family, their friends, fans, and loved ones, we celebrate the lives lost. Not only did Kobe suffer a tragic fate, his daughter who was following in his footsteps as an athlete, suffered the same fate right by his side. It’s heartbreaking to think about.

At this time we are reflecting on some of the family’s happy moments together and praying for the families of the seven other passengers that were on board (John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Ara Zobayan, and Christina Mauser).