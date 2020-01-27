CLOSE
R.I.P Mambacita: Beautiful Photos Of Gianna Bryant Growing Up Over The Years

Posted 13 hours ago

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Yesterday, the world learned that NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant. As we all send out prayers for the Bryant family, their friends, fans, and loved ones, we celebrate the lives lost. Not only did Kobe suffer a tragic fate, his daughter who was following in his footsteps as an athlete, suffered the same fate right by his side. It’s heartbreaking to think about.

At this time we are reflecting on some of the family’s happy moments together and praying for the families of the seven other passengers that were on board (John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Ara Zobayan, and Christina Mauser).

HANNAH MONTANA Source:Getty

Olympics Day 16 - Basketball Source:Getty

"High School Musical 3" Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals Source:Getty

NBA Finals Game 5: Los Angeles Lakers v Orlando Magic Source:Getty

NBA Finals Game 7: Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Lakers Source:Getty

US-BASKETBALL-HOLLYWOOD-BRYANT Source:Getty

Film Independent's 2012 Los Angeles Film Festival Premiere Of Disney Pixar's "Brave" - Red Carpet Source:Getty

China v United States Source:Getty

China v United States Source:Getty

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Source:Getty

NBA All-Star Game 2016 Source:Getty

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Source:Getty

Phillips 66 National Swimming Championships Source:Getty

WNBA All-Star Game 2019 Source:Getty

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Source:Getty

Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets Source:Getty

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Source:Getty
