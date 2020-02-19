Too Good To Be True? This ‘Lovers & Friends’ Festival Lineup Has Music Fans Hella Skeptical

Lovers & Friends Festival 💖

May 9 in Los Angeles

Presale begins Thu, Feb 20th at 10am PT! Sign up now at https://t.co/RCxnugs91q.

Payment plan available starting as low as $19.99 down💋 pic.twitter.com/tOKouaKZ6O — Lovers & Friends Festival (@lvrsnfrndsfest) February 18, 2020

Goldenvoice, the folks behind Coachella are reportedly planning a Hip Hop festival they’re calling Lovers & Friends. The lineup is incredible and although it is reportedly “100% confirmed,” fans think it’s way too good to be true. Not to mention, some of the artists have spoken out and taken issue with being included on the flyer.

From LiveForLiveMusic.com:

“A spokesperson for Goldenvoice stated that the festival is ‘100 percent confirmed,’ but added that ‘lineups are always subject to change.’ Since the release of the lineup, Lil Kim, Mase, and Twista have all denounced the supposed lineup or have asked to be taken off the bill. Lil Kim posted a screenshot of the lineup on her Instagram, with the caption ‘This is so FAKE! I am not a part of this.’ Mase, in the comment section of rapradar’s Instagram post of the lineup, asked that his name be removed from the flyer. Twista, meanwhile, stated ‘AINT NO DEPOSIT HIT MY ACCOUNT FOR THIS SHOW,’ followed by the confused emoji. Hours later, however, Twista commented yet again saying, ‘locked and loaded playin all the hits ya diggg,’ seeming to confirm payment. Snoop Dogg has shared a different version of the lineup that lists him as one of the promoters, and asking Lil Kim to get in touch with him. Two artists have been notably silent include T-Pain and Megan, who both already have concerts scheduled for that day respectively in Las Vegas and and Washington, D.C.”

Lil’ Kim and others confirm the Lovers and Friends Festival Lineup is false! pic.twitter.com/bUg3Pf1nx9 — Female Rap Room (@FRapRoom) February 18, 2020

Snoop Dogg, who is one of the bookers for the Lovers and Friends Festival, takes to Instagram to explain the mixup and personally asks Lil’ Kim to join the show pic.twitter.com/6yg58UXFRI — Female Rap Room (@FRapRoom) February 19, 2020

Between the dream lineup and all the confusion amongst the artists, it’s easy to see why fans are fearful of Lovers & Friends turning out to be Fyre Fest 2.0. Keep scrolling to see some of the most hilarious comments. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, February 21st at 10 a.m. PT through the event’s website.

Lauryn Hill watching y’all discuss the Lovers & Friends fest, knowing that she won’t be showing up: pic.twitter.com/uDNxCC5ghP — KB. (@KevinBobby) February 18, 2020

Lovers & Friends festival sounds like it’s gonna be… Fyre pic.twitter.com/JVf3Uob0DY — K.Y.R.I (@VividDope) February 18, 2020

IS THIS LOVERS & FRIENDS FESTIVAL REAL OR NAH? cause i’m not tryna be caught up in the second Fyre Festival documentary. pic.twitter.com/bBhFRMic4c — charlotte (@gingernspicee) February 19, 2020

Lauryn hill looking at the lovers & friends line up like pic.twitter.com/ewQQeKvcmL — ROMP22 🇩🇴 🦂 (@KING_KAGINS) February 19, 2020

Summer Walker and Lauryn Hill when its time to perform at the Lovers And Friends Festpic.twitter.com/AunKYh9BXN — Mista ''Felony'' Elliott (@MistaElliott) February 18, 2020

Lil Kim after they confirmed the event was real and that check cleared for Lovers & Friends pic.twitter.com/bOhGv0SJk2 — K (@lilkimemes) February 19, 2020

