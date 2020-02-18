ICYMI: Watch Chance The Rapper’s Incredible All-Star Performance Featuring Lil Wayne, Quavo, & DJ Khaled

NBA All-Star Weekend was tough, seeing as the nation has been mourning the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. Nonetheless, fans, celebrities, and athletes came out to Chicago to show love, have a good time, and celebrate the Bryant family legacy. During his amazing performance at the game, Chance The Rapper honored Kobe in more ways than one, dedicating his song “I Was A Rock” to the fallen legend and his baby girl.

Chance also performed “No Problems” with Lil Wayne and was visibly effected when Weezy changed his lyrics to shoutout Kobe. The Chicago native brought out DJ Khaled and Quavo, too, and they assisted him on “I’m The One.” Check out his full performance up top.

ALSO: R.I.P Mambacita | Beautiful Photos Of Gianna Bryant Growing Up Over The Years

On January 26, alongside his daughter and seven others, Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash. Gianna was 13 years old and following in her father’s footsteps, as an up-and-coming athlete. Vanessa Bryant has since spoken out about her family’s tragic loss, saying in an Instagram post:

“I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.”

We are keeping Vanessa and the girls in our prayers, as well as the family and friends of the seven others who were on board the helicopter (John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Ara Zobayan, and Christina Mauser). May they all rest in peace.

Also On Global Grind: