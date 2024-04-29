Back On Road: 6LACK Announces New North American ‘No More Lonely Nights’ Tour

One of music’s most beloved and groundbreaking artists 6LACK has announced he will be heading back on the road this summer after the success of his recently-wrapped Since I Have A Lover Tour. The new 6LACK: No More Lonely Nights Tour dates, produced by Live Nation, will be a limited run of shows visiting seven U.S. cities. The intimate performances will capture the raw emotion that lines the collection of songs on Since I Have A Lover that delve into 6LACK’s personal journey with mental health, healing, personal growth, love and his own journey of finding his way — the good and the bad.

Artist presale will be going live on April 30th at 10 AM local through May 3rd at 9 AM local time. Tickets will go on sale to the public on May 3rd at 10am local time HERE. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include general admission tickets, Meet & Greet and photo op with 6lack, specially designed VIP gift item & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Since I Have A Lover has received monumental praise from both media including New York Times, NPR, Zane Lowe, Rolling Stone, Business Insider, Complex, Fader and Pitchfork to name a few upon its arrival. It introduced a collection of profound songs speaking on mental health, recovery, self-improvement, love and revealed much about 6LACK’s personal journey navigating life’s highs and lows. It’s 6LACK like we’ve never seen or heard him before. The album features stunning collaborations with Don Toliver, Wale, India Shawn, Ty Dolla $ign, QUIN, and production by Leon Thomas, OZ, Fwdslxsh, Scribz Riley, EarthGang’s Olu, Teddy Walton and others.

Pronounced “Black”, the three-time GRAMMY-nominated and multi-platinum selling artist has brilliantly captured a voice of a generation through his dynamic art for years now. Born and raised in Zone 6 of Atlanta, 6LACK exploded onto the scene with his breakout debut FREE 6LACK album in 2016, cementing his insatiable, singular sound. He was later catapulted into stardom in 2018 with the arrival of his critically acclaimed album, East Atlanta Love Letter, which hit No. 1 on the Top R&B Albums and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

The revered artist has amassed over 7.8 billion global streams across platforms while also giving the world some of the biggest hits from the past decade through explosive collaborations with some of today’s most beloved artists including J. Cole, Future, Selena Gomez, Young Thug, Timbaland, Normani, Isaiah Rashad, Rita Ora, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Baby, Khalid, Jessie Reyez, Nao and many more. Most recently, his colossal collaboration with Lil Tjay on the song “Calling My Phone” earned him a No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, No. 1 on the Hot Rap Songs chart and hit No. 3 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart. The track has since reached platinum status and was brought to life through a moving performance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Check out the dates for the No More Lonely Nights Tour below!