So Far Gone: All The People We’ve Lost In 2020

It feels weird to even be able to come up with a list of people we’ve lost this year, and it’s not even March. Only 49 days out of 365 and we’ve already mourned the loss of so many people, famous and unfamous, as a collective. The energy of the world is just heavy overall. With the coronavirus scare and the wicked state of the American Government, times just feel a little more cloudy than usual. And folks are definitely noticing.

Damn 2020 taking everyone else BUT george zimmerman — teetee. (@BeautyTee_93) February 19, 2020

The month of January ended on such a devastating note with the passing of legendary athlete Kobe Bryant and his 12-year old daughter Gianna. Kobe was traveling with at least eight other people in his private helicopter when it went down and a fire broke out. John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli were amongst those who died in the accident along Kobe and Gigi.

John Altobelli and Kobe Bryant had mutual admiration for one another. We honor Coach Alto, who was more than just a legendary baseball coach: pic.twitter.com/DB11lTuzXO — ESPN (@espn) February 4, 2020

As if we’re even close to being done mourning the death of Mamba, on Wednesday, news broke that upcoming NYC rapper Pop Smoke was shot and killed at his home in LA.

Pop definitely dominated the Summer and put New York hip hop back on the map with songs like “Welcome To The Party” and “Woo”. According to LAPD, Smoke was at a home in the Hollywood Hills at around 4:30 AM when 2 men wearing hoodies and masks broke into his house, fired multiple shots — striking and critically wounding the rapper. He was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.

The hip hop community rushed to social media to share their condolences.

People die every day and every year. But the consecutiveness of the deaths this year are what has folks alarmed. So much so that #Damn2020 is trending.

damn 2020 got me lookin at the world like pic.twitter.com/mXZhSUUhIj — banned in 2 countries (@fuckdeant) February 19, 2020

damn 2020 making me realize 2019 wasn’t so bad after all — riri’s side hoe✨ (@expiredgucci) February 19, 2020

Prayers up to the families of the ones we’ve lost this year. Wishing everyone a peaceful and safe rest of the year. Hit the flip for more.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On Global Grind: