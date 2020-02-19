HomeTravel

FORD Moves The Conversation Forward With #SeeHer Panel At ESSENCE House Hollywood

#SeeHer Ford Panel at Essence House

Source: Ford Motor Company/Nigel Degraff / Ford Motor Company / Nigel DeGraff

#SeeHer And Ford Panel Addressed Representation In Front Of And Behind The Camera

Kudos to Ford and Essence for leading the conversation about black women and representation in front of and behind the camera! Global Grind’s Senior Director of Content, Janeé Bolden recently attended a #SeeHer and Ford panel as part of the ESSENCE House programming held in Hollywood earlier this month.

#SeeHer Ford Panel at Essence House

Source: Ford Motor Company/Nigel Degraff / Ford Motor Company / Nigel DeGraff

After enjoying an insightful fireside chat between ESSENCE Entertainment Editor Cori Murray and writer/producer/actor Lena Waithe, the packed audience at Neuehouse Hollywood was treated to a balanced conversation with representatives from #SeeHer and Ford about inclusivity in advertising and Hollywood. Lead by moderator Knatokie Ford, STEM/Entertainment Engagement Advisor, Association of National Advertisers’ #SeeHer Initiative, the panel brought together a group of highly influential women in entertainment and corporate communications including Kellee Edwards:Travel Expert, TV Host and Explorer Ad Principal; Kanyessa McMahon, EP and Creative Director of Suddenly There; Dibrie Guerrero,Multicultural Marketing Communications Manager, Ford Motor Company and Raj Register, Head of Brand Strategy and Growth Audience Marketing, Ford Motor Company.

#SeeHer Ford Panel at Essence House

Source: Ford Motor Company/Nigel Degraff / Ford Motor Company / Nigel DeGraff

The panelists recently all worked together as part of the new #BuiltPhenomenally campaign for the Ford Escape.

During the panel, guests were given a detailed breakdown of how the campaign was filmed. ESSENCEHouse attendees were able to view several of the ads that were part of the campaign, and hear directly from Kellee Edwards about how her experience as a worldwide traveler and adventurer is changing the way brands think about black female audiences.

#SeeHer Ford Panel at Essence House

Source: Ford Motor Company/Nigel Degraff / Ford Motor Company / Nigel DeGraff

Check out more photos from the day below:

GlobalGrind Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Essence , Ford , lena waithe

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close