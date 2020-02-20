Press Play: Renegade Creator Jalaiah Harmon Hits ‘Ellen,’ BTS With Al Pacino For ‘Hunters’

Black folks rarely get credit for our creations –— but we weren’t about to let that go down in 2020, and especially not during Black History Month. By now, you’ve seen the viral Renegade dance on Tik Tok that has K Camp’s “Lottery” topping the charts and you also know Jalaiah Harmon created it. Well, she’s finally getting the recognition she deserved in the first place and most recently hit up The Ellen DeGeneres Show to show off her dance moves.

She told Ellen creating her dance only took about 5-10 minutes, although “it took a lot of tries.” She also said she’s really excited to know folks like Michelle Obama are doing her dance. Check out the clip above to see Ellen’s gift to Jalaiah and more.

We’re excited for Al Pacino‘s new Amazon Prime series, Hunters, due this Friday, February 21.

Alongside executive producer Jordan Peele and costar Logan Lerman, the legend attended an official premiere for the upcoming show in Los Angeles this week. Now, as we anticipate Hunter‘s release, we get a BTS video. In the clip Pacino says “This is my first time doing a television series,” adding “I loved the writing in it and that’s what got me involved.

Check it out above. In case you missed it, Hunters is set in ’70s New York City and follows a group of Nazi hunters.