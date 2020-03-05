CLOSE
Press Play: Billy Porter On Playing A Genderless Fairy Godmother, Ty Burrell Talks End Of ‘Modern Family’ Reign

Tune in!

In a new interview with CBS News, Pose actor Billy Porter talks about his role as Fairy Godmother in Sony Pictures’ upcoming Cinderella flick. During the chat, Porter revealed the role is actually “genderless.”

“Magic has no gender. We are presenting this character as genderless, at least that’s how I’m playing it. And it’s really powerful,” he said, adding “This is a classic, this is a classic fairytale for a new generation. I think that the new generation is really ready. The kids are ready. It’s the grownups that are slowing stuff down.”

Watch him speak on it up top.

Elsewhere, Modern Family vet Ty Burrell hit up Late Night With Seth Meyers this week and opened up about how emotional it was to film the series’ last scene.

“The last scene we filmed of the entire series… normally I find it pretty challenging to get to a place where I’m sort of sobbing on camera,” Burrell told Meyers, admitting “This is the first time I’ve ever seen — after a couple of takes, the director and the showrunner came out and they were like ‘Um, could you guys cry … less?’”

Modern Family, starring Burrell, Sofia Vergara, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Rico Rodriguez, and more, will officially come to end April 8, following 11 successful seasons. Be sure to tune in to ABC to watch.

 

