Here’s What Fans Are Saying About The Intense ‘Love Is Blind’ Reunion

The Love Is Blind reunion aired on Netflix today and it was worth the wait. If you haven’t watched, 15 men dated 15 women on the viral dating show without ever seeing each other. Potential couples only met if they decided to get engaged and committed to an expedited wedding. As you can imagine, it was a wild ride. Now, over a year later, the cast got back together to discuss filming and what it was like to actually see it all play out on television.

As we previously reported, Amber called Jessica “sheisty” during the special. Jessica, who was unhappily engaged to her second choice Mark, was so very clearly trying to steal Amber’s man Barnett throughout filming. Jessica spent quite a lot of time expressing remorse for her actions and even apologized to Amber and Barnett for being, well, sheisty.

It was also interesting to see former fiancés Kelly and Kenny. In the end Kelly said “no” to marriage… still, Kenny showed up to the reunion in great spirits and even revealed he’s got a new, awesome girlfriend. Kelly, unfortunately, looked full of regret.

Not surprisingly, Damien and Giannina are still dating and Cameron and Lauren are blissfully in love. Most importantly, Diamond and Carlton got a chance to discuss the explosive argument that went down after Carlton revealed he identifies as bisexual. Carlton got down on one knee and sincerely apologized to Diamond for becoming defensive and disrespectful when she tried to hash things out.

Keep scrolling to see how fans have been responding on social media and chime in with your thoughts.

How Cameron was looking while Damian was talking about Lauren #loveisblindreunion #loveisblind pic.twitter.com/hRyRR8qBHf — JusticeCullins (@CullinsJustice) March 5, 2020

Kenny: omg Me and Lauren went on a couple dates and she’s captivating I mean she’s stunning. Damien: Me and Lauren dated every single day up until the engagements and we laughed so much Cam:#LoveIsBlindReunion pic.twitter.com/5zWSUynkTZ — Lexi🌼 (@Lexi52994) March 5, 2020

#LoveIsBlind #loveisblindReunion Kenny is finally receiving the love he deserves while Kelly is still lonely and starts crying after realizing she dumped that INCREDIBLE man. Me: pic.twitter.com/998Mh5spKi — Gabby🌟 (@pathetic__g) March 5, 2020

Listen to what Kelly said SHE WANTED TO CONTINUE DATING AND THAT DIDN'T HAPPEN. NOW KENNY IS HAPPY IN A NEW RELATIONSHIP. SOUNDS LIKE R-E-G-R-E-T. #loveisblindnetflix #loveisblindReunion pic.twitter.com/daOPvDxN8g — Kels🙏🏾 (@zaynlove2016) March 5, 2020

When you're so perfect as a couple you even cringe together perfectly#LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindReunion pic.twitter.com/EpbwfUC4J6 — bishcheese (@bishcheese) March 5, 2020

Cameron & Lauren carried this entire show on their necks for 10 episodes straight and all they get is 5 minutes of this reunion?! #loveisblindReunion pic.twitter.com/nHGybjhxC5 — 👑Drey🇨🇩 (@nyotasmiles_) March 5, 2020

Jessica apologising to Barnett & Amber but not MARK???? hella rude WILD #loveisblindreunion — doja cat’s bottom bitch 🌹 (@ambercouk) March 5, 2020

Jessica hearing that Amber and Barnett almost got a divorce but ended up working things out #loveisblindReunion pic.twitter.com/TvyMXWRE7U — Ana. (@ellexxgrant) March 5, 2020

“You still never made me Italian beef by the way”…AND SHE NEVER WILL MARK GET TF OVER IT #loveisblindReunion pic.twitter.com/yeUzpjFqNo — Nikki ✨ (@keepnupwitnikki) March 5, 2020

Just started this reunion and I’m dying laughing at Amber’s face as Jessica is giving a life update 😂 #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindReunion pic.twitter.com/pPkBk1CnRa — ⚡️ (@IntoTheSkyStorm) March 5, 2020

#loveisblindReunion recap:

1. Jessica is still trash

2. Mark is still whipped

3. Barnett is still scared of Amber

4. Gigi is still the lead character in her telenovela

5. Damian is still playing supporting role

6. Cam & Lauren are still the cutest

6. Kenny said “Kelly who?” pic.twitter.com/yC0Hljlcb8 — Tuva Wʊlf (@ShadowsOfWolf_) March 5, 2020

It irritates me that this is morphing into a biphobia thing. Carlton was plain MEAN to Diamond, THAT was the problem, he was defensive and attacked her from nowhere.

He called her out of her name and insulted her. #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindNetflix #loveisblindReunion — Stormzy's Choir Director (@MissMarthaEva) March 5, 2020