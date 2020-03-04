Press Play: Amber Tells Jessica TF Off In ‘Love Is Blind’ Reunion Clip

Netflix’s new dating show Love Is Blind has everyone talking, as not only did several people find love, there was a ton of drama throughout the process. ICYMI, Love Is Blind had 15 men and 15 women date without ever seeing each other. Potential couples only met if they decided to get engaged and then married in an expedited wedding. Five engaged couples were then sent to Mexico to spend more quality time with one another and it was there that folks finally got to see some of the people they’d been blindly chatting it up with (other than their fiancés, of course).

ALSO: These Sexy-Meets-Wholesome Photos Of Lauren Made Us Oh So Jealous Of Cameron

If you watched the show, chances are you’re very familiar with Jessica, who was clearly leading her adorable fiancé Mark on while coveting Amber’s engagement to Matt Barnett. Before they all met face-to-face, Barnett led Jessica to believe he might propose, but quickly changed his mind — a move that sent Jessica spiraling for the duration of the season. Jessica got engaged to her second choice, Mark, but never stopped talking about Barnett… and Amber was pretty pissed off about it.

Now, in a new reunion clip, Amber gets to talk about how the situation made her feel and she definitely let Jessica have it. Amber confronted Jessica, saying:

“To see her throwing herself at him in Mexico? B*tch your sheisty. You’re so fake, coming to my face like we were cool, you were so fake. I think you’re a very [disingenuous] person and you know what? I hope saying this, you do grow from it because that is not what the world needs — women that go behind people’s backs like that. You were engaged to another man that you were leading on. He was engaged, he made his choice.”

Tune in below. New Love Is Blind episodes air Thursdays on Netflix.