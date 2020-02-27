Jilted But Joyful: 15 Pics That Perfectly Embody Giannina Gibelli’s Playful Side

Today, the finale for Netflix’s new viral dating show Love Is Blind aired. If you’ve been following, you watched as 15 women and 15 men dated without ever seeing each another. A couple only met if, at the end of the dating segment, they decided to get engaged and commit to an expedited wedding. In the finale, fans of the show get to see who says “I Do” and who gets jilted. Unfortunately, beautiful Giannina Gibelli was one of a few jilted lovers, as her fiancé Damian said “no” at the alter because he didn’t feel she was ready to be married.

We can’t say we disagree — Giannina’s sometimes explosive personality kept us on our toes for sure. Nonetheless, the gorgeous model was genuinely hurt when she didn’t get the man she had her heart set on.

This gallery is an ode to the beauty’s playful side. We’re hoping the entire Love Is Blind season 1 cast goes on to find love soon.