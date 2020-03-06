Press Play: Chris Pratt & Tom Holland Answer Fan Foodie Questions, Jordyn Woods Stars In ‘Trigger’ Thriller

Star-Lord and Spider-Man actors Chris Pratt and Tom Holland star in the animated film Onward together, so it’s only right they do some promo together. The two appeared for Tastemade’s “Tiny Talk” series, during which they made tiny sushi and answered fans’ foodie questions and more.

Chris Pratt says if he could eat one snack for the rest of his life it would be potato chips. Meanwhile, Tom Holland reveals he prefers Chicago-style pizza over New York. Check out the clip up top.

If y’all thought Jordyn Woods was taking her acting bag lightly, y’all thought wrong. After her appearance on Grown-ish, the up-and-comer has taken her talents to the big screen. She hit Instagram to announce her new movie, a thriller titled Trigger. Also starring Jeremy Meeks and Wesley Jonathan, things get very scary when a dinner party turns deadly. See the full trailer HERE.

The Weeknd and James Bond actor Daniel Craig hit up Saturday Night Live and if the promo clip is any indication, the upcoming episode is definitely going to be funny. Daniel Craig introduced himself “the Bond way,” per Cecily Strong‘s instruction, but when The Weeknd follows suit she was not amused.

See the quick clip above and tune into SNL on NBC this Saturday, March 7.