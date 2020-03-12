Niecy Nash, Essence Atkins & More Star In Urban Movie Channel Docuseries ‘Behind Her Faith’

Niecy Nash, Essence Atkins, Aisha Hinds, and Shade Room creator Angelica Nwandu all star in the upcoming docuseries, Behind Her Faith. Created by Paula Bryant-Ellis and executive produced by her son, Insecure actor Jay Ellis, Behind Her Faith shines a light on the difficulties these women have faced on their way to success — and if you ask us, the conversation is right on time! In each episode, the aforementioned powerhouse women discuss some of their toughest moments in life, how they overcame them, and ultimately, how it was their faith that led them through the darkness.

“This just happened,” Essence Atkins insists in the trailer above. “I just had a conversation with God and he came in and he ate with me!”

Behind Her Faith will debut March 26th on AMC Networks streaming service Urban Movie Channel (UMC). “As UMC’s viewership continues to grow, we are excited to expand our content offerings to provide a diverse slate of programming that speaks to the many layers of African-American and urban audiences” Brett Dismuke, UMC’s chief content officer, said in a statement posted by Deadline back in October. “Paula has brought forth a compelling project that showcases the ups and downs of life and how an unwavering commitment to one’s faith and beliefs can be a source of guidance to accomplishing dreams and reaching ultimate success.”

Check out the trailer and get excited.

