Chocolate Chick: In Case You Forgot Just How Bad Niecy Nash Really Is [Photos]

Niecy Nash is back on the market — officially — as she and her husband of eight years have finalized their divorce. Reports surfaced today with some details about the split and their property settlement. According to TMZ, Niecy will keep their Bell Canyon house, 2016 Tesla, and her production company, Chocolate Chick. Her ex, Jay Tucker, gets the 2011 Ford F-150 truck and a payment of $184,820, which the site says is his cut from the sale of another property.

“Both parties have agreed to forever waive the right to spousal support, and get to keep all earnings made after their official separation date … which was June 1, 2019 — right after their 8-year anniversary,” TMZ adds.

In the eyes of the law, Niecy won’t be totally single until this summer, June 21, but who has time to wait for that? We’re celebrating early. The Claws actress has been slaying IG lately and we thought you could use a reminder of just how bad she is. Between showing off her insane hourglass figure and dripping in elegance for award season and beyond, she is definitely not the one to sleep on. Keep scrolling for some much-needed Niecy Nash appreciation and thank us later.