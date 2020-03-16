American Airlines Flight Delayed By 8 Hours Over Coronavirus Joke

As the nation pretty much shuts down in the fight against Coronavirus, it seems some people aren’t taking the issue as seriously as they should. In fact, one guy ruined a flight itinerary for a plane full of people over the weekend after he reportedly joked that he had the deadly virus. Apparently, the American Airlines flight was delayed by 8 hours while the man, who police said “wasn’t all there,” was arrested for being “disruptive.”

“An American Airlines flight from Dallas to Nashville took over eight hours to take off and was delayed three times after a man reportedly joked about having coronavirus. Flight #1076 to Nashville was set to depart around 6:30 p.m. and arrive at 8:40 p.m. Saturday but did not finally arrive at BNA until 4:40 a.m. Sunday. The man, who has not been identified, reportedly wouldn’t lift his tray table up before the plane took off at which point he claimed he had coronavirus.”

A HAZMAT crew and police reportedly boarded the plan to remove the man.

“Right after he was escorted off the plane, one of the cops came back and kind of explained the situation to the people that were sitting near him and kind of spelled it out for us and told us not to worry about it and really was just talking about how he was joking about having the coronavirus,” a passenger, Brandon Kenney, told the site.

WKRN reports there was panic and frustration amongst the passengers, who then had to deal with several delays as part of the flight crew didn’t want to fly following the incident.

