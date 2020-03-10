Mother, 10-Year-Old Son Rescued From Rubble Of Collapsed Quarantine Building In China — 20 Others Dead

As the world continues to prepare itself for a coronavirus pandemic, things have already taken an extreme toll in China. Over the weekend, at least 20 people died after a building, that was being used to quarantine folks suffering from the deadly virus, suddenly collapsed. Now, two days later, a 10-year-old and his mom have been rescued from the rubble.

“Video released by rescuers showed the two being pulled from the debris of the hotel that collapsed on Saturday. The woman and boy were discovered late Monday night and they were freed around midnight after three hours of painstaking digging,” Time reports. “The hotel in the city of Quanzhou had been a quarantine site for people exposed to the new coronavirus, which for most people causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.”

An unidentified senior official reportedly said the collapsed building had been illegally reconstructed many times. “Shang Yong, deputy head of the Ministry of Emergency Management, told reporters a comprehensive accident investigation will be launched to identify the cause of the collapse, and any official found responsible would be held to account,” Time adds.

As of today, March 10, the death toll in the collapse incident (pictured above) is at 20 people, with 10 people still missing. Time reports there were a total of 71 people inside when the building came down. We are keeping these families in our prayers.

