Like Father, Like Son: STARZ Releases The Highly Anticipated Official Trailer For The Fourth & Final Season Of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

The wait is almost finally over! Today (May 9th), STARZ released a suspenseful, high intensity trailer for the highly anticipated final season of the drama series ‘Power Book II: Ghost.’ Part one of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ debuts onFriday, June 7, at midnight ET on the STARZ app, coinciding with the 10th Anniversary of Power’s debut on STARZ. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and 9:00 PM ET in Canada. Part two premieres on Friday, September 6, at midnight ET on the STARZ app and on STARZ at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and 9:00 PM ET in Canada on linear.

With targets on his back from all angles, Tariq must decide whether to embrace the St. Patrick name for better or for worse. Everyone is on the hunt for revenge and each character’s respective motivations fuel their power of choice to dive deeper into the game or fight their way out. As power dynamics and family tensions reach their peak, the high-adrenaline twists and turns of this season will have viewers guessing who, if anyone, makes it out alive.



Series star, Michael Rainey Jr. adds, “While this chapter of “Power Book II: Ghost” is ending, you absolutely cannot miss this final season. I’ve loved working with this cast and crew and we can’t wait for you to see this epic grand finale to a series that’s been so close to our hearts over the past four years. The Power Universe is blessed with the most amazing fans and I personally can’t wait for their reactions as all of the action unfolds!”

The ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ season four cast includes Michael Rainey Jr. as “Tariq St. Patrick,” Mary J. Blige as “Monet Tejada,” Cliff “Method Man” Smith as “Davis MacLean,” Gianni Paolo as “Brayden Weston,” Woody McClain as “Cane Tejada,” Lovell Adams-Gray as “Dru Tejada,” LaToya Tonodeo as “Diana Tejada,” Alix Lapri as “Effie Morales,” Larenz Tate as “Rashad Tate,” Caroline Chikezie as “Noma,” and Michael Ealy as “Detective Don Carter.” Additionally, LightSkinKeisha recurs as “Brushaundria Carmichael.”

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ is the first series in the expanded ‘Power’ Universe franchise. Brett Mahoney (‘Empire,’ ‘The Following’) served as showrunner and executive producer for season four. The ‘Power’ Universe series was also executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original ‘Power,’ which inspired the full universe Courtney A. Kemp (through her production company End of Episode), Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson (through G-Unit Film and Television), and Mark Canton (through Canton Entertainment). Lionsgate Television produced the series for STARZ.

We’re a little under a month away from the return of ‘Power Book II: Ghost.’ Check out the electrifying trailer below and share your thoughts and predictions in the comment section.