Lifestyle

We All Have Bad Days: Mental Health Resources To Support Black Communities [List]

Published on May 10, 2024

A young African American woman with Afro brown hair in a modern office experiencing panic, business-related stress, frustration, and anxiety.

Source: Nansan Houn / Getty

In honor of May being Mental Health Awareness Month, we highlight organizations and programs supporting Black and Brown communities around the world. If you need resources to better your mental health, check out these amazing organizations and programs.

According to a study from McLean Hospital, statistics say that about 25 percent of African Americans seek mental health treatment. Meanwhile, 40 percent of White Americans seek mental health treatment and resources. Unequal access to health care is one major contributor to this disparity. Nearly 10 percent of Black people in the U.S. do not have health insurance, compared to 5.2 percent of non-Hispanic White people.

Organizations like music executive Shanti Das’ Silence the Shame work to lessen disparity gap for Black and Brown communities. Tennis all-star Naomi Osaka’s company Hana Kuma also recently partnered with Modern Health to launch a new podcast titled “Can’t Wait To Hear From You,” which aims to dive deep into the psyche of high-performing individuals, exploring their daily connection with their inner voice, pivotal moments that shaped their self-expression, and the effective mental care strategies they employ to nurture their identity

Aside from these two amazing platforms, there are many businesses who started with the foundation of bettering their communities. DC-based plant and wellness business Grounded hopes to guide their community towards a state of tranquility and mindful living through the power of plants.

Artists like Megan Thee Stallion and 6lack continue to use their platforms to raise awareness and provide resources for their supporters to access mental health and wellness spaces. Megan’s “Bad B*tches Have Bad Days Too” website was launched back in 2022, which promoted her single “Anxiety” while providing her fans with direct links to seek therapy.

Check out a list of Mental Health resources for Black and Brown folks below:

1. Silence The Shame

Source:Silence The Shame

Visit their website for more information here

2. Bad B*tches Have Bad Days Too

Source:Megan Thee Stallion

Visit their website for more information and resources here

3. ‘Can’t Wait To Hear From You’ Podcast

Source:Naomi Osaka

Be sure to listen here

4. Grounded

Source:Grounded

Be sure to visit their website for more resources and events here

5. Therapy For Black Girls

Source:Therapy For Black Girls

Visit their website for more resources here

6. JOYDAY

Source:JOYDAY

Be sure to visit their site for more information and resources here

7. Walk Good LA

Source:Walk Good

Be sure to visit their site for more resources and events here

8. Gutt Healing Circle

Source:Gutt Healing Circle

Be sure to visit their platform for more resources here

9. Black Men Heal

Source:Black Men Heal

Be sure to visit their site for more information and resources here

10. The Loveland Foundation

Source:The Loveland Foundation

Be sure to visit their site for more resources here

11. Black Mamas Matter Alliance

Source:Black Mamas Matter

Be sure to visit their site for more resources here

12. Black Girls Breathing

Source:Black Girls Breathing

Be sure to visit their site for more resources here

13. Heal Haus

Source:Heal Haus

Be sure to visit their site for more resources here.

black mental health Mental Health mental health awareness
