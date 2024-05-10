We All Have Bad Days: Mental Health Resources To Support Black Communities [List]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

In honor of May being Mental Health Awareness Month, we highlight organizations and programs supporting Black and Brown communities around the world. If you need resources to better your mental health, check out these amazing organizations and programs.

According to a study from McLean Hospital, statistics say that about 25 percent of African Americans seek mental health treatment. Meanwhile, 40 percent of White Americans seek mental health treatment and resources. Unequal access to health care is one major contributor to this disparity. Nearly 10 percent of Black people in the U.S. do not have health insurance, compared to 5.2 percent of non-Hispanic White people.

Organizations like music executive Shanti Das’ Silence the Shame work to lessen disparity gap for Black and Brown communities. Tennis all-star Naomi Osaka’s company Hana Kuma also recently partnered with Modern Health to launch a new podcast titled “Can’t Wait To Hear From You,” which aims to dive deep into the psyche of high-performing individuals, exploring their daily connection with their inner voice, pivotal moments that shaped their self-expression, and the effective mental care strategies they employ to nurture their identity

Aside from these two amazing platforms, there are many businesses who started with the foundation of bettering their communities. DC-based plant and wellness business Grounded hopes to guide their community towards a state of tranquility and mindful living through the power of plants.

Artists like Megan Thee Stallion and 6lack continue to use their platforms to raise awareness and provide resources for their supporters to access mental health and wellness spaces. Megan’s “Bad B*tches Have Bad Days Too” website was launched back in 2022, which promoted her single “Anxiety” while providing her fans with direct links to seek therapy.

Check out a list of Mental Health resources for Black and Brown folks below: