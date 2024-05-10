Subscribe
‘What To Watch’ Film With Mom This Weekend Features ‘The Idea Of You,’ ‘Soul Food’ & More

Published on May 10, 2024

Prime Video's "The Idea Of You" New York Premiere

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Our ‘What to Watch’ film list features films to binge this Mother’s Day weekend. Our specially curated list of films spotlights new films that will bring joy, laughter, action and a few tears. Check out the trailers for our ‘What to Watch’ film list for the week inside.

There’s something for every mother-daughter duo in this week’s watch list. From rom-com, feel good movie, The Idea of You, recounting love over time to thrilling vacations with BET+’s The Deadly Getaway, there’s no shortage of great films to choose from this week.

The Deadly Getaway stars Yandy Smith, Jeff Logan, Princess Love and Jason Weaver. The BET+ movie tells the story a romantic glamping trip in the remote woods turned torturous when an obsessive ex-boyfriend with a dark secret and even darker intentions interrupts a couple’s retreat.

Tubi also shared a list of films that encourage time with mom. The platform has a plethora of classics like Soul Food, Waiting to Exhale and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel to binge with the family this weekend.

As we celebrate the special women who birthed us, we aim to honor and highlight these special women-centric films. This week’s ‘What to Watch’ film list showcases more Black women leads, producers and directors. There’s something to watch for the entire family. This list includes the comedy, drama, and musical movies that you desire.

We are sending love to those who may not have a mom in the physical. We hope these movies remind you of her warmth and joy. Be sure to celebrate the special woman who brought you into this world and claimed she could take you out.

Comment what movies you’ll binge with mom below.

Check out the trailers for our ‘What to Watch’ film list below:

1. ‘The Idea of You’

Source:YouTube

Stream now on Prime Video. 

2. ‘The Deadly Getaway’

Source:YouTube

Stream now on BET+. 

3. ‘The Sweetest Gift’

Source:YouTube

Stream now on Tubi.

4. ‘Waiting to Exhale’

Source:YouTube

Stream now on Tubi.

5. ‘Soul Food’

Source:YouTube

Stream now on Tubi.

6. ‘The Clarks Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel’

Source:YouTube

Stream now on Tubi. 

7. ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

Source:YouTube

Stream now on Netflix. 

8. ‘Bad Moms’

Source:YouTube

Stream now on Hulu. 

9. ‘Baby Mama’

Source:YouTube

Stream now on Max. 

10. ‘Quiz Lady’

Source:YouTube

Stream now on Hulu. 

