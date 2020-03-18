These Hilarious & Inventive Quarantine Tweets Prove Boredom Sparks Creativity [Videos]

Isolation is difficult — even folks who THOROUGHLY enjoy being alone are not enjoying Coronavirus forcing them to stay inside. Theaters, bars, schools, even the NBA is shut down. Major media events like SXSW and Coachella have either been postponed or canceled and people are being asked to stay to themselves as much as humanly possible as the world fights this deadly pandemic. That said, everyone’s getting pretty creative with entertaining themselves. From Italy to right here at home, there are new sports being invented, repressed talents being explored, and what we love most, people finding ways to carry out their usual routines at home. Adaptation is literally life.

Keep scrolling to see some of the viral quarantine clips making rounds on the internet.

These guys playing paddle racket, who many say are actually from Spain.

I know I’ll get carried away and fall out of this window https://t.co/EzXUbKFuFt — Toasted Lightie (@Mr200m_) March 17, 2020

This hilarious baby that can’t take constructive criticism.

Trying to teach Braylon some life skills during this quarantine and he’s not happy with my critiques 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uouMZEN9px — Mama Jay🧡 (@jaylabrenae) March 18, 2020

Serge can’t go to the gym, so he brought the gym home.

Serge Ibaka built his own gym at home for his 14-day self-quarantine. Work never stops 💪 (via @sergeibaka) pic.twitter.com/ev4ArJ23xm — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) March 14, 2020

This guy felt like writing a song… thoughts?

Enhanced quarantine got me feel like writin' a song. Medyo bara bara na yung 2nd verse pero i hope y'all like it. ☹️☹️ pic.twitter.com/2lM2V3IPRm — Zac (@heyyyitsZack) March 18, 2020

The Flip The Switch Challenge is still alive and well.

So is the Savage Challenge.

This man brought the strip club home.

NIGHT 4 OF QUARANTINE 🤦🏽‍♂️ I HATE IT HERE pic.twitter.com/hlwwoPRqV1 — Maurtez (@1Maurtez) March 17, 2020

And this was too fire!

I fucking saw this coming pic.twitter.com/q0pbBxT4Pc — Michelle ☾ (@michellexzv) March 17, 2020

This faithful man is spending his time with God. We love to see it.

Made a temporary tabernacle for my home chapel. Quarantine just means more time to pray and study. pic.twitter.com/refoFUNNSG — Padre Brad Sweet, PhD (Ed), PhD (Th) (@BradBradsweet) March 18, 2020

Meanwhile, this is how M.A. been feeling…

Day 5 of Quarantine 😂 pic.twitter.com/ArpzheIAWI — Young M.A (@YoungMAMusic) March 18, 2020

The TikTok Awards are happening as we speak…

in this time of social distancing I’m presenting a new award show: The TikTOscars. This is a nominee for Best Picture. https://t.co/w225APpK6y — Charlotte Abolish ICE Abotsi (@CharlotteAbotsi) March 17, 2020

And folks are playing Tic Tac Toe with their pets…

The end though 😂😭 https://t.co/b97RG1QEGi — 👑 King Sukii (@KingSukii) March 16, 2020

But this is most of us..

Me after working from home headed to happy hour in my kitchen pic.twitter.com/gQH9rvIxvC — HEM (@Bladeweiser) March 16, 2020

Also most of us.

THIS QUARANTINE SHIT IS BULLSHIT AND WOOYOUNG ISN'T POSTING EITHER AND MY ACNE IS GETTING WORSE AND I AM HUNGRY. pic.twitter.com/2Ec1jXZlgt — amaryllis 🦋 (@atinygzb) March 18, 2020

And this little dude takes the cake for sure.

WHEN YOU FIND YOUR GRAND DADDY VOICE BOX (this 🔥 tho 😂😂😂😂)

> #FollowMe pic.twitter.com/PX9hgoUST0 — DMarcus Hammond (@dmarcushammond_) March 16, 2020

How have you been spending your quarantine? Let us know!

