These Hilarious & Inventive Quarantine Tweets Prove Boredom Sparks Creativity [Videos]

Isolation is difficult — even folks who THOROUGHLY enjoy being alone are not enjoying Coronavirus forcing them to stay inside. Theaters, bars, schools, even the NBA is shut down. Major media events like SXSW and Coachella have either been postponed or canceled and people are being asked to stay to themselves as much as humanly possible as the world fights this deadly pandemic. That said, everyone’s getting pretty creative with entertaining themselves. From Italy to right here at home, there are new sports being invented, repressed talents being explored, and what we love most, people finding ways to carry out their usual routines at home. Adaptation is literally life.
Keep scrolling to see some of the viral quarantine clips making rounds on the internet.
These guys playing paddle racket, who many say are actually from Spain.
This hilarious baby that can’t take constructive criticism.
Serge can’t go to the gym, so he brought the gym home.
This guy felt like writing a song… thoughts?
The Flip The Switch Challenge is still alive and well.
So is the Savage Challenge.
This man brought the strip club home.
And this was too fire!
This faithful man is spending his time with God. We love to see it.
Meanwhile, this is how M.A. been feeling…
The TikTok Awards are happening as we speak…
And folks are playing Tic Tac Toe with their pets…
But this is most of us..
Also most of us.
And this little dude takes the cake for sure.
How have you been spending your quarantine? Let us know!