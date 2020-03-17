Prayers Up: ‘Batwoman’ Accident Leaves Crew Member Paralyzed From Waist Down

A crew member who was working on The CW series Batwoman in Vancouver has suffered unforeseeable injuries from an accident that occurred on set — according to reports, the 30-year-old production assistant is now paralyzed from the waist down.

“On March 11th, 2020 our good friend, and film cohort Amanda Smith suffered a serious accident while at work on-set,” the GoFundMe page created in her honor reads. “While doing her job as a production assistant, the bucket of a lift lowered onto her head. She underwent emergency spinal surgery to repair the damage. Unfortunately, with this type of surgery, there is no way to know if it was successful until she undergoes significant therapy.”

“Amanda will be unable to work for the foreseeable future and she needs our help to make ends meet until she settles,” the GoFundMe goes on to say. “We do not want her to have to worry about finances as she goes through these uncertain times.”

According to the NY Post, the friend and colleague who created the fundraiser says Smith had her back to the machine and could not hear the lift above over the sound of traffic. “She was literally just sitting there and it came down on top of her,” that friend, Tyler Mancuzzo, reportedly told the Vancouver Sun. The NY Post also reports Warner Bros.’ statement to Deadline, which reads:

“A valued member of the Batwoman production team was recently injured during the preparation of a filming location in Vancouver. Our thoughts are with her for a speedy recovery. We are working closely with WorkSafeBC to provide any and all requested information. We continue to work to protect the health and safety of all our crews, casts and employees.”

The hope is Smith will regain sensation in her legs with therapy. We are keeping her in our prayers.

