For Your Quarantine Pleasure: Urban Movie Channel Is Right On Time With These Blackity Black Streaming Options

With everything that’s going on in the world right now — you know, Coronavirus, social distancing, and the like — we’ve turned to television, music, and our imaginations to entertain ourselves. The good news is our favorite streaming services are really stepping up to ensure the world doesn’t go totally stir crazy. We appreciate it because, seriously, who knew staying in the house would be this hard?

On top of all the usual streaming suspects — Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, etc. — Urban Movie Channel (UMC) is throwing its hat in the ring. Operated by AMC, it’s the first-ever streaming service created specifically for Black TV and Film. Can we get an amen?

Not only can you stream some dope content, full of people that look like you and I — it’s also free for a little while. Enjoy an extended 30-Day free trial with the code UMCFREE30, applicable at www.UMC.tv. Before you head over, here are just a few of the interesting and/or nostalgic titles you can look forward to viewing.

ALSO: Ah, The Good Ol’ Days: This Is What We Were All Up To Right Before Social Distancing Hit [GIFs]

ALL OF US

Created by and based on the lives of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, this classic sitcom examines the humor that arises in trying to create a new life in a day and age where the old one never completely falls away.

MONOGAMY

4 wives. 4 husbands. 1 experiment. Spouses swap, connections are created, temptations are tested, and monogamy is…messy. But this messy is GOOD. Plus, there’s two seasons available to binge-watch now!

UNTOLD STORIES OF HIP HOP WITH ANGIE MARTINEZ

Your favorite celebrities are revealing some of Hip Hop’s best kept secrets in intimate interviews with the legendary Angie Martinez. Betrayals, money, sex, murder – nothing is off limits.

… And the list goes on. Tune in!

Also On Global Grind: