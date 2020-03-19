Ah, The Good Ol’ Days: This Is What We Were All Up To Right Before Social Distancing Hit [GIFs]

About a week ago, the world as we knew it changed — and pretty quickly. We watched Coronavirus sweep Earth, public health institutes all suddenly suggesting we self-isolate. Several major media events were canceled or postponed, the NBA went on a hiatus, schools closed, jobs sent workers home, and we were all informed that in order to slow the spread of this deadly virus we needed to distance ourselves from one another as much as possible. Around the time when everyone started realizing they’d be in their homes for only God knows how long, everyone bought up all the toilet paper.

I still can not believe y’all survival instinct told y’all to grab all the toilet paper — Tyrell (@__Tyrell12) March 16, 2020

A week or so in, folks have been getting pretty creative — inventing new sports, exploring previously repressed talents, and best of all, finding ways to carry out their usual routines… but at home. We love to see it, but we can’t help but think back to last week when life seemed a lot more simple. It’s a huge reminder to appreciate all that we have because things can change drastically in a New York minute.

So, what were we up to before Coronavirus shut everything down? Walk with me…

1. We were looking forward to the first day of spring, which by the way, is today.

2. But realized as SXSW, Coachella, and other major events canceled or postponed that it was possible things were about to get next-level uncomfortable.

3. Jhené Aiko, Jay Electronica, and Lil Uzi Vert all dropped highly, HIGHLY anticipated albums.

4. John Boyega signed a Netflix deal that would bring a ton more African content to the streaming giant. MAJOR win.

5. The Flip The Switch Challenge was taking over the internet, as we mourned Elizabeth Warren’s official exit from the presidential race.

6. Meghan Markle was stunting on the Royal Family in the brightest colors she could find.

7. And Blue Ivy Carter went viral after a day with her dad at a Lakers Game.

8. We were all coming down from that Love Is Blind high…

9. … Applauding Soulja Boy for investing in a soap company at the exact right time.

10. And cheering on Meg Thee Stallion in the battle against her label. Plus she dropped Suga, threw a party to celebrate, and hit up CRWN.

11. Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

12. Let’s not forget that we were observing Women’s History Month.

13. Costco started selling pre-made Jell-O shots.

14. Joe Biden got intense in the name of gun control.

15. And — we’ll end on this note — rumors that Lori Harvey and Future got married were floating around.

What were you doing, reading about, or watching before we all became total recluses? Chime in!

