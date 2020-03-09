Press Play: Elizabeth Warren “Flips The Switch,” THIS ‘Modern Family’ Fave Chats With Ellen, & More

Please welcome Sen. Elizabeth Warren to The Ingraham Angle. #SNL pic.twitter.com/bqjR7bGZH4 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 8, 2020

Elizabeth Warren has officially dropped out of the race for president, but not to worry, she’s doing just fine following her departure.

To thank everyone for their support, the U.S. Senator hit up Saturday Night Live! over the weekend and went viral in the process. By now you’ve seen Warren’s #FlipTheSwitch challenge with Kate McKinnon, but if you haven’t check that out HERE.

GALLERY: 14 Of Baby Kaavia James’ Shadiest Instagram Moments

Meanwhile, famed James Bond actor Daniel Craig was hosting SNL. During his opening monologue, he gave fans a sneak peek at No Time To Die, which was a real treat seeing as the release of the film has been pushed back due to coronavirus. Press play on the clip above to tune in. No Time To Die is due in theaters November 12.

ALSO: Meghan Markle Made Her Way To An East London School For #InternationalWomensDay & The Kids Couldn’t Deal

Elsewhere on TV, Modern Family fave Ed O’Neill came through to chat with Ellen on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. While there, he dished a sweet Father’s Day story, plus details on which cast members were the most emotional while filming the Modern Family finale.

GALLERY: Sophie Turner’s Cutest Instagram Moments With Husband Joe Jonas

According to Ed, his older daughter made a big deal about going all the way out to Rao’s for Father’s Day, but things turned around once her longtime crush Leonardo DiCaprio walked in to the venue. Listen to him tell it in the clip above, plus the Modern Family tea HERE.

Also On Global Grind: