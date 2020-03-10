Press Play: ‘Love Is Blind’ Cast Plays ‘Never Have I Ever,’ LeBron Drops Trailer For ‘I Promise’ Docuseries

Even Ellen DeGeneres is in to Netflix’s new dating show Love Is Blind! The famed host had three couples from the viral series on her talk show this week and they all played a game of Never Have I Ever, in which they divulged some interesting facts about themselves.

See who doesn’t mind using someone else’s toothbrush, who’s drunk texted an ex, and more in the clip up top. In case you haven’t had a chance to tune in, Love Is Blind followed 15 men and 15 women who all dated each other without ever meeting face-to-face. Potential couples only met if they got engaged and agreed to an expedited wedding. The drama was REAL and we suggest you tune in now.

Speaking of Netflix, the streaming service just released the official trailer for their docuseries, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness and it’s wild — no pun intended. Here’s the official synopsis:

“Among the eccentrics and cult personalities in the stranger-than-fiction world of big cat owners, few stand out more than Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo. Charismatic but misguided, Joe and an unbelievable cast of characters including drug kingpins, conmen, and cult leaders all share a passion for big cats, and the status and attention their dangerous menageries garner. But things take a dark turn when Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, threatens to put them out of business, stoking a rivalry that eventually leads to Joe’s arrest for a murder-for-hire plot, and reveals a twisted tale where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner.”

Check out the trailer above. Tiger King hits the streaming service March 20.

LeBron James makes magic happen on and off the court!

Most recently, he released a trailer for a new docuseries starring the at-risk students attending his I Promise School. In it, the kids talk about their dreams, difficult home lives, and being excited to be a part of LeBron’s school. “When you grow up in the inner city, in the projects, no one cares about you,” the famed ball player said in the trailer. “I didn’t know how to create a school, but let’s figure it out, let’s learn together.”

Watch the heartfelt clip above.

