Press Play: Taraji P. Henson & Ed Helms Star In Hilarious ‘Coffee & Kareem’ Trailer

Coffee & Kareem

Netflix is keeping the content coming, most recently announcing a hilarious new flick titled Coffee & Kareem starring Taraji P. Henson, Ed Helms, RonReaco, and more. In the trailer above, the young man who plays Taraji P. Henson’s son Kareem isn’t in to the idea of her dating. Taraji’s new boo, a white cop, tells Kareem: “When my mom dated, this one guy we became BFFs,” to which Kareem responds: “You were BFFs with a grown *ss man? There’s literally documentaries on Netflix about why that’s so sick and f*cked up. You expect us to be BFFs? F*ck outta my face, man.” Oop!

Here’s the official synopsis, courtesy of Netflix:

“While police officer James Coffee (Ed Helms) enjoys his new relationship with Vanessa Manning (Taraji P. Henson), her beloved 12-year-old son Kareem (Terrence Little Gardenhigh) plots their break-up. Attempting to scare away his mom’s boyfriend for good, Kareem tries to hire criminal fugitives to take him out but accidentally exposes a secret network of criminal activity, making his family its latest target. To protect Vanessa, Kareem teams up with Coffee — the partner he never wanted — for a dangerous chase across Detroit. From director Michael Dowse (Stuber, Goon), COFFEE & KAREEM is an action-comedy about forging unexpected bonds, one four-letter insult at a time. Co-starring Betty Gilpin, RonReaco Lee, Andrew Bachelor and David Alan Grier.”

Check out the trailer above and tune in to Netflix April 3.

 

