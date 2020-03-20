Did This Disney Movie Predict The Coronavirus Pandemic? Fans Sure Think So…

As we all socially distance ourselves to slow the spread of Coronavirus, we’re mostly staying home and streaming our favorite shows and movies. Thank goodness for media services like Netflix, Hulu, and UMC amirite?

While binge-watching, Rapunzel fans came across a shocking coincidence … in the 2010 version of the fairy tale, the princess is locked away in a tower and isolated from a village that just so happens to be named Corona. When fans realized, they were stupefied — and swearing.

“When you realized Rapunzel was quarantined for 16 years and the fictional kingdom where she was born is called ‘Corona.’ B*TCHH WE LIVING IN A TANGLED WORLD,” one tweeted.

“OMG WTF IN TANGLED RAPUNZEL LIVES IN SELF ISOLATION IN THE FICTITIOUS GERMAN CITY OF F*CKING CORONA,” another wrote.

See more tweets below.

I’m watching Disney movies for social distancing tips, thank goodness for Rapunzel pic.twitter.com/KxrHWhflWq — °⁷ (@yoondegrees) March 19, 2020

If Rapunzel can entertain herself in her tower for 18 years, I think you can handle being in quarantine for a few weeks. — dιɴαн♡ | ᴊᴇᴅɪ ᴋʀɪsᴛᴏғғ (@KristoffsHoe) March 15, 2020

Wait a minute here…In tangled, Rapunzel is trapped in a tower (quarantine) and hidden from the kingdom named Corona… Did anybody else realize this? #Disney #DisTwitter #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/TPmY1kPSjt — Jared Talbot (@JaredTalbot_) March 14, 2020

rapunzel was in quarantine when she found her bae, we still have hope — renaissance whore (@ebaearu) March 18, 2020

I don’t know how Rapunzel lasted 18 years in a tower. I’m barely on day 4 of quarantine and I’m losing my mind due to boredom. — drea🦥 (@Dreuhhhhhhhh) March 17, 2020

Unless you’re living under a rock, you are aware that the deadly virus has changed life as we know it in a very short amount of time, as there is no vaccine so public health officials suggest people stay away from one another, wash our hands frequently, and avoid touching our faces. The pandemic has single-handedly shut down most sources of entertainment that we enjoy, in addition to schools closing, employers sending workers home as businesses close, and more.

We will continue to keep you posted as more information surfaces.

