True Love: Adorable Photos Of Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson’s Blossoming Romance

We already gushed about Jodie Turner-Smith and how absolutely beautiful she is, but to take it a step further, she’s also got a beautiful marriage and a growing family. The Queen & Slim star has had everybody raving about her portrayal of the now-classic character Queen in Lena Waithe’s 2019 romantic crime drama. Meanwhile, Jodie’s husband Joshua Jackson, is a well-known actor himself (Dawson’s Creek, When They See Us, and currently, Little Fires Everywhere, to name a few projects he’s been in). Now, the two are expecting their first child together and they’re oozing of happiness in all the baby bump pics that are circling the internet.

“We’re 19 days away, so I’m kind of out of time for sympathy weight…the only odd craving, and it only really lasted for two days was an Oreo milkshake,” Joshua said of his wife’s pregnancy cravings in an interview with Access Hollywood on March 12. When asked how Jodie told him she was pregnant, he told the outlet “Mother Nature kind of told us. We found out together,” adding “We kind of had an inkling… cycles change… this is the most joyous moment of my life… she was working out of town and I asked her to hold off a couple days before taking the test so we could do it together. So, we found out together.”

We’re praying that everything goes smoothly for these two in these trying times in which the world is focused on fighting the rampant spread of coronavirus. We can’t wait to e-meet the little one!

In the meantime, check out 10 more photos of their blossoming romance.

Jodie and Joshua enjoying a nice day in California as an enthusiastic fan follows closely behind…

Joshua’s got his lady’s back.

The couple is seen on the red carpet for the Queen & Slim movie premiere, baby bump and smiles in tow.

They’ve got style. They’ve got class. They’ve got ANGLES.

Joshua holds on to Jodie’s hand on a fun night out in L.A.

He never lets anybody get too close… we love to see it.

Here they are on the red carpet for this year’s British Academy Film Awards.

It looks like they had a really good time and the LEWKS are beautiful.

As if to say, “This way darling.”

And last, but certainly not least, “Hey buddy keep your eyes to yourself.” Hehe… gotta love ’em.

