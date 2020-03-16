Jodie Turner-Smith: Unapologetically Black, Relentlessly Female [Photos]

Jodie Turner-Smith is a breath of fresh air — we honestly can’t get enough of her. The gorgeous actress gave us the now-classic character Queen in Lena Waithe’s Queen & Slim last year and now she’s expecting a tiny heiress of her own. Jodie is having her first child with husband Joshua Jackson, who said on March 12 that his wife was just 19 days away from her due date.

“We’re 19 days away, so I’m kind of out of time for sympathy weight…the only odd craving, and it only really lasted for two days was an Oreo milkshake,” the Dawson’s Creek alum and Little Fires Everywhere actor said of his wife’s pregnancy cravings in an interview with Access Hollywood. When asked how Jodie told him she was pregnant, he told the outlet “Mother Nature kind of told us. We found out together,” adding “We kind of had an inkling… cycles change… this is the most joyous moment of my life… she was working out of town and I asked her to hold off a couple days before taking the test so we could do it together. So, we found out together.”

We can’t wait for Jodie and Joshua to meet their little bundle of joy and clearly Joshua appreciates all the woman that his wife is and so do we. To celebrate her in all of her glory, we’ve gathered 22 moments in which Jodie is unapologetically Black and relentlessly female. She’s a queen for real — enjoy!