LEGENDARY: Swizz Beatz And Timbaland Had A Quarantine-Style Battle Of The Beats On IG Live — Here’s Who Won

The COVID-19 pandemic has us all feeling a way. It’s safe to say that we all miss the way things were before the entire world shut down. But just like with most things in life, there was some good that came out of the “bad”. Before we were all quarantined and forced so practice social distancing, we weren’t very social with each other.

I had three video calls with different people today, and not one was work-related. I'm more socially active now than I was before the pandemic. I'm a corona(virus socia)lite. — Dumps Like a Truck Truck Truck (@Burlesque_Ives) March 25, 2020

Sure, we’d hit up our friends and family via group chat, but how many times have you heard someone say “I don’t like talking on the phone.” Now more than ever, we want to spend time with the people we love and care about. It’s almost as if the idea that we can’t have it makes us want it more.

Swear I have seen more people out walking now due to corona than I have ever seen before… — Conor Ross (@ConorRoss10) March 26, 2020

On the bright side of the quarantine life, we’ve come together as a culture and community using the one media that always tends to spread the message of love as far as possible: music. DJ DNICE’s Instagram Live Couch party was such a major success, it not only caused other Dj’s hop on the fun wave, but legendary producers like Swizz Beatz and Timbaland remixed the concept by having Round 2 of their highly anticipated battle of the beats. I think I speak for many of us when i say that it was just what the culture needed at a time like this.

That Swizz Beats vs Timbaland IG live is what the culture needed rn no cap and no gown✊🏽. — Nah Morant (@goxrazie) March 25, 2020

Once Timbaland got in his Aaliyah bag, it was almost no stopping him.

Timbaland playing Aaliyah’s ‘More Than A Woman’ via instagram live w/ Swizz Beatz 🖤 pic.twitter.com/m6tjuymPYb — AALIYAH LEGION (@AaliyahLegion) March 25, 2020

Swizz after Timbaland played Aaliyah pic.twitter.com/9OVnzmY6TV — WURM (@swankystill) March 25, 2020

But it only amped Swizz up to prove that he’s the king of the streets.

Last one 😭🔥 Swizz Beatz & Timbaland pic.twitter.com/Y0eCAy07oe — Dimez (@Demdooma) March 25, 2020

Both Timb and Swizz have worked closely with Beyonce and Jay-Z over the years. So when it came time to pull those tracks out, that’s when ish got real.

Timb dropped Beyoncé on Swizz?! pic.twitter.com/0yNBGuacNd — Pᵉᵗᵗʸ Pᵉᶰᵈᵉʳᵍʳᵃˢˢ (@MrRandyWATTsun) March 25, 2020

They said swizz was gonna go in his Beyonce bag. https://t.co/FTWcaRsugx — Tiffany (@TheChicTiff) March 25, 2020

They even gave us a few laughs in between the music.

Swizz getting on Timbaland head for not washing his hands 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/FfSIFhCR8W — Vera Vierr  (@VeraVierr) March 25, 2020

Here’s the entire tracklist of songs played in the battle:

Timbaland was snatching that man soul. 😩 I can’t believe I was an eye witness to that crime pic.twitter.com/SfO94w5rhJ — funnymaine.com (@FunnyMaine) March 25, 2020

But who do you think took the W?

Seeing people say Jay won the Swizz/Timbaland battle. Points = made. — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) March 25, 2020

Both Timb and Swizz are LEGENDARY in our eyes. So we’ll go with what @CraigSJ said. Hov and Beyonce won the battle.

