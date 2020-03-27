Watch And Play: Live The Life Of An ‘Insecure’ Character With New Mobile Game

If you can’t get enough of Insecure and want to continue your fandom outside of the series, then a mobile game is headed to Google Play and Apple’s App Store featuring your favorite characters.

According to Shadow and Act, the game is from Glow Up Games, a tech studio founded by all women of color, and HBO. It’s called Insecure: The Come Up Game and according to its official description, it’ll take “the world of Issa Dee and her friends and brings the friendships, drama, and misadventures to life.”

The description continues, “The game will be released in 2020 to tie in with season four of the show, with new features and story content being added monthly. With The Come Up Game, players will find themselves trying to realize their LA dreams, climbing from the club to the boardroom — and reflecting their journey through a rap creation game inspired by Issa’s own mirror rhymes in Insecure.”

#Insecure mobile game set to debut from Glow Up Games and HBO: https://t.co/mo6edgbiZQ pic.twitter.com/ieR1iIUAbs — Shadow And Act (@shadowandact) March 27, 2020

The game will include an “Unleash Your Inner Rap Star” mini-game, a “Design Your Life” style and career simulation, and a “Run Your City” feature to help you unlock dozens of L.A. locations to experience custom story arcs, exclusive product drops and special musical cameos. The game will also include an “Impact Your Community” feature that’ll help you “support your friends, fight gentrification, and create the culture.”

“The Come Up Game is a perfect, natural extension of Insecure. I’m so excited to give our viewers a chance to explore Issa Dee’s world,” said Insecure star Issa Rae. “The Glow Up Games team has been amazing to work with and it was such a rewarding experience to create this game alongside an all women of color-led team.”

You can check out Insecure’s fourth season when it premieres April 12!

