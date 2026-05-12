The Chi Says Goodbye: What To Expect From The Final Season

Source: Paramount / Paramount+

An era in Black television is coming to a close. The Chi, Lena Waithe’s beloved South Side Chicago drama, returns for its eighth and final season Friday, May 22, on Paramount+ with the Premium Plan, with 10 episodes rolling out weekly. For a show that started back in 2018 as a grounded coming-of-age story about regular people trying to survive, grow, love, grieve and make it out of their circumstances without losing themselves, this last run already feels like one of those TV goodbyes that fans are going to feel in their chest.

At its core, The Chi has always been about connection. The series follows the intertwined lives of young people, parents, hustlers, dreamers, elders and everyday folks on Chicago’s South Side, where one choice can change a whole family’s future and one loss can send shockwaves through an entire block. Paramount+ describes the show as a timely drama about residents “linked by coincidence” but bonded by connection and redemption, and that’s really been the secret sauce from the beginning: The Chi never treated Chicago like a headline. It treated it like home.

That is a big reason the show became special and, honestly, historic for black audiences. The Chi gave viewers a Black neighborhood drama that wasn’t only about trauma, even when trauma was part of the story. It gave space to friendship, food, parenting, young love, bad decisions, second chances, street politics, family wounds and community pride. It also put Lena Waithe in a powerful position as the creator and executive producer of what has been recognized as the longest-running Black drama on premium cable or streaming. This milestone says a lot about the show’s staying power and the doors it helped kick open for more Black-centered storytelling.

The final season is being billed like a true farewell, not just another batch of episodes. According to Paramount+, Season 8 brings the South Side into its “coldest winter ever,” with legacy, conflict, joy and pain all colliding as characters are forced into life-or-death decisions. The season picks up after a wild Season 7 finale, with Rashaad and Victor discovering Alicia’s bullet-riddled body, and it sounds like that moment is going to set off the kind of chain reaction The Chi does best. Fans should expect answers around how these families rebuild, who survives the fallout, and whether peace is even possible with old threats and unfinished business still hanging over everybody.

Love Global Grind? Get more! Join the Global Grind Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to Global Grind! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The cast heading into the final chapter includes Jacob Latimore, Birgundi Baker, Luke James, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Hannaha Hall and Jason Weaver, with Hall and Weaver stepping in as series regulars for the farewell season. Behind the scenes, Waithe continues to executive produce under her Hillman Grad banner, alongside co-showrunners Justin Hillman and Jewel Coronel, with names like Common and Rick Famuyiwa also among the executive producers. This is important because The Chi has never just been about who is on screen. It has also been a platform for Black writers, directors, producers, and actors to help shape a world that feels lived-in rather than manufactured.

Paramount+ has already released the official Season 8 trailer, giving fans an early look at the emotional road ahead before the premiere. The trailer makes it clear this farewell season is leaning into finality — the kind where every relationship, every beef and every decision feels like it could be the one that defines how these characters are remembered. After eight seasons, The Chi is not just saying goodbye to a show. It is closing the book on a Black TV landmark that proved stories about us, by us and for us can live long, grow deep and still leave the culture wanting more.

RELATED: 10 Best Martin Lawrence Movies Ranked